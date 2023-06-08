SHARGE Disk tiny EDC M.2 NVMe portable storage enclosure

Anyone searching for convenient way to carry a M.2 NVMe drive with them on a daily basis. Might be interested in the new SHARGE Disk, a tiny M.2 NVMe storage enclosure specifically designed to provide an everyday carry (EDC) solution for storage. Allowing you to carry those important files, programs and more discreetly in your pocket. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal raising over $100,000 thanks to over 1100 backers with still 49 days remaining.

Early bird bonuses are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $29 or £25 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 59% off the retail rate, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“SHARGE Disk is an ultra-lightweight and small portable M.2 NVMe SSD with Active Heat Dissipation System, with 2TB (Maximum) capacity and high read/write speeds of up to 1000 MB/s. It features an aluminum shell and a silicone case for any unpredictable circumstances. SHARGE Disk is the perfect choice for those who often carry EDC devices, such as phones, cameras, and laptops.”

EDC portable storage

“Size matters! Heavy bulky stuff isn’t a good idea when you’re on the move. With only 24g/0.84 OZ and the size of a half credit card, you could easily slip it into your pocket. You may even hang it on a keychain or a bag. Keeping all the relevant files in hand has never been easier. SHARGE Disk can meet all your storage needs for work and hobbies. For future data storage, you are no longer torn over which precious data to delete in order to make room for fresh data.”

If the SHARGE Disk campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the SHARGE Disk EDC portable storage project explore the promotional video below.

“Take a breath and let SHARGE Disk calm you down! With a built-in 13000rpm silent fan powered by Active Heat Dissipation System, the SSD can maintain a suitable working temperature. Safe storage and lightning transfer come hand in hand. Sometimes you have to connect your SSD to a public computer, and if you unfortunately connect to a computer with virus, all your files will be in great danger. To protect your files, we have added hardware write protection to SHARGE Disk.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and material specifications for the EDC portable storage, jump over to the official SHARGE Disk crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



