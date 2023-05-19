Geeky Gadgets

The Latest Technology News



Sabrent Rocket Q M.2-2230 NVMe Gen 4 SSD 2TB

By

Sabrent Rocket Q

Sabrent has unveiled its latest Rocket Q M.2-2230 NVMe Gen 4 SSD, offering storage capacity up to 2TB. This new Rocket 2230 Q SSD is designed to optimize the performance of devices like the Steam Deck and Microsoft Surface, realizing their full potential. This compact, high-speed, cool-operating and reliable NVMe SSD is available for preorders in a 2TB variant, with more options coming soon. After testing our new Rocket Q 2TB SSD in the lab on a Steam Deck, it demonstrated superior performance compared to the default SSDs pre-installed on Steam Decks.

Sabrent Rocket Q SSD features

NVMe Gen 4 SSD 2TB

“The next generation of small form factor NVMe SSD is here. The Rocket 2230 Q delivers big drive performance so that your Steam Deck, Microsoft Surface,and other devices can live up to their potential. It’s compact, fast, cool-running, and reliable.2TB capacity available for preorder, others will be announced soon!”

gaming SSD

“Designed specifically to enhance the gaming experience on the Steam Deck. Built with gamers in mind, this high-performance storage solution takes full advantage of the Steam Deck’s capabilities, delivering lightning-fast load times and ample space for your growing game library.”

The new Sabrent Rocket Q M.2-2230 NVMe Gen 4 SSD 2TB is now available to preorder, for more information and full specifications jump over to the official product page by following the link below.

Source : Sabrent

Filed Under: Hardware, Top News



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.
Geeky Gadgets