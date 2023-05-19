Sabrent has unveiled its latest Rocket Q M.2-2230 NVMe Gen 4 SSD, offering storage capacity up to 2TB. This new Rocket 2230 Q SSD is designed to optimize the performance of devices like the Steam Deck and Microsoft Surface, realizing their full potential. This compact, high-speed, cool-operating and reliable NVMe SSD is available for preorders in a 2TB variant, with more options coming soon. After testing our new Rocket Q 2TB SSD in the lab on a Steam Deck, it demonstrated superior performance compared to the default SSDs pre-installed on Steam Decks.

NVMe Gen 4 SSD 2TB

“The next generation of small form factor NVMe SSD is here. The Rocket 2230 Q delivers big drive performance so that your Steam Deck, Microsoft Surface,and other devices can live up to their potential. It’s compact, fast, cool-running, and reliable.2TB capacity available for preorder, others will be announced soon!”

“Designed specifically to enhance the gaming experience on the Steam Deck. Built with gamers in mind, this high-performance storage solution takes full advantage of the Steam Deck’s capabilities, delivering lightning-fast load times and ample space for your growing game library.”

The new Sabrent Rocket Q M.2-2230 NVMe Gen 4 SSD 2TB is now available to preorder, for more information and full specifications jump over to the official product page by following the link below.

Source : Sabrent



