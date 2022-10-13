Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 officially launches

As well as announcing the official launch of its Surface Pro 9 tablet designed for “real-life multitasking“, Microsoft has also announced the availability of its latest generation Surface Laptop 5 powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors. Supplied preloaded with the company’s latest Windows 11 operating system and equipped with a touchscreen display the Surface Laptop 5 is available in a range of of size and colour options. Offering users up to 17 hours of battery life on a single charge the Surface Laptop 5’s 3:2 PixelSense display is available in either 13.5-inch or 15-inch options.

“Seven years ago, we applied our learnings and experiences from Surface Pro to a more conventional device category, the laptop. Almost immediately, Surface Laptop became our most loved Surface. In the years since, it’s continued to earn this position. Whether creating, communicating or connecting, people delight in how Surface Laptop helps them immediately get into their flow. From the effortless opening and fast log-in with Windows Hello, to the touchscreen, precision touchpad and perfect typing experience, Surface Laptop 5 offers the craftsmanship, comfort and capabilities to jump in and produce your best work.”

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

“Surface Laptop 5 is sleek and elegant, providing all-day battery life4 as our customers have come to appreciate and expect. It now offers the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processor, Thunderbolt 4 and is co-engineered and verified as an Intel Evo device for the first time, making the latest laptop over 50% more powerful than its predecessor.”

“The speakers are perfectly tuned and offer Dolby Atmos 3D spatial processing6 to fully immerse you in your content. The front-facing HD camera and Studio Microphones capture you in true-to-life fashion, even adjusting camera exposure in any lighting environment.”

For more details on all the new hardware unveiled by Microsoft this week jump over to the official Windows Blog by following the link below.

Source : Microsoft



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals