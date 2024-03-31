15 Awesome iPhone Shortcuts To Try Out

In an era where efficiency and convenience are paramount, mastering your iPhone’s shortcuts and automation can significantly enhance your daily routine. Thanks to Stephen Robles’ latest video tutorial, iPhone users have a treasure trove of shortcuts at their disposal, designed to streamline a variety of tasks and settings. Whether you’re a productivity enthusiast or just looking to add some ease to your iPhone use, these 15 shortcuts span from simple alarm adjustments to sophisticated automation for the Apple Watch and iPhone. Let’s dive into how these can transform your interaction with your device.

Wake Up Your Way: Imagine your favorite tunes greeting you as you snooze your morning alarm. This handy automation triggers music to play, making waking up a little less daunting and a lot more enjoyable. Never Forget to Text Back: Setting up automated texts can ensure you never miss sending important reminders or birthday wishes. It’s a thoughtful way to stay connected without the stress of remembering. Keep Your Subscriptions in Check: With a quick shortcut, reviewing all your active subscriptions is a breeze. This is a fantastic way to manage your expenditures and avoid those “I forgot to cancel” moments. Optimize Your Viewing Experience: For those moments when you’re engrossed in a YouTube video or photo slideshow, an automation can disable orientation lock, allowing for seamless full-screen enjoyment. Silence the Interruptions: While you can’t mute ads directly, you can cleverly lower the volume during ad playbacks. This workaround ensures you maintain your focus or relaxation without sudden interruptions. Document Scanning Simplified: Scanning documents directly to a specified folder has never been easier. This shortcut not only organizes your scans but does so in a manner that’s accessible and efficient. Control Your Environment: Managing background noise settings through shortcuts can create the perfect atmosphere for sleep or concentration, adding a layer of comfort to your surroundings. Professional Screenshots: Courtesy of Federico Viticci, a shortcut that frames screenshots gives them a polished, professional look, ideal for presentations or social media. Apple Watch Made Smarter: Automations for setting theater mode and activating sleep focus at specific times can greatly enhance your Apple Watch experience, ensuring it aligns perfectly with your daily routine. HomePod Harmony: Playing your favorite song or playlist on a HomePod with a simple command brings a new level of convenience to your home audio experience. Data Usage Managed: Automatically toggling cellular data based on your Wi-Fi connectivity can save you from unwanted charges and optimize your device’s performance. Quick Calendar Edits: Editing calendar events through shortcuts offers a rapid solution to scheduling changes, keeping your day organized with minimal fuss. Monitor Battery Health: For those keen on maintaining their device’s longevity, a shortcut to the battery health section is invaluable, providing quick access to essential information. Eliminate Duplicates: Utilizing the Toolbox Pro app, this shortcut removes duplicates from any list, ensuring your data remains clean and organized. Weather at a Glance: Lastly, a proposed shortcut to report the day’s highest temperature and the corresponding time would be a fantastic addition for planning your day around the weather.

By integrating these shortcuts into your daily iPhone use, you not only optimize your productivity but also enrich your user experience with customization that suits your lifestyle. The beauty of iOS is its capacity for personalization, and with these 15 shortcuts, you are well-equipped to tailor your device to your needs and preferences. Whether you are managing your morning routine, controlling your home environment, or ensuring your data is meticulously organized, these shortcuts are designed to bring ease and efficiency to your fingertips. Dive into these automations and discover how they can transform your interaction with your iPhone, making every tap and swipe a step towards a more streamlined life.

Source & Image Credit: Stephen Robles



