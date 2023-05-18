Fantastic Ways to Improve Your Website Security

Website security has become more important now than ever with the availability of content management systems (CMS) like WordPress, Blogger, etc. While many people build their websites on these CMSs, they have no adequate knowledge of how they should keep these websites secure.

Whether you run a SaaS, e-commerce store, or generally any type of website, you need to ensure that it is safe. The reason is that customers or visitors who are inputting their data on your website think that you will keep their data safe. Therefore, here are important ways to improve website security and ensure you do not lose your customers or visitors because of insecure websites.

Different ways to improve website security

Make use of strong passwords

When setting up passwords for a website, ensure you use a strong password. A strong password consists of both upper and lower cases, numerals, and special characters. Additionally, it should not be easily guessed by hackers. If you think that using a long and strong password, may be difficult for you to remember, you can write it down somewhere or use a password manager. To be on the safe side, it is also advisable for you to change your passwords at least once in two or six months.

Add an SSL and HTTPS certificate

Another way to improve website security is to have an SSL certificate on your website. SSL stands for secure socket layer which ensures that while data is being transmitted, it is encrypted which makes it difficult for hackers to access it or decrypt it. HTTPS stands for Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure and it is a secure connection for when your content is in transit, no one, especially cybercriminals will be able to intercept it.

You have to use a secure connection on your website if you want customers to sign up on your website, make purchases, and share their data with you. Nowadays, individuals know that a sign of a secure website is having the HTTPS instead of the HTTP sign on the URL of the website and seeing the padlock sign on the website, not seeing these makes them skeptical about trusting the website or sharing their information there. So, Buy SSL certificate and install it on your website today for a secure connection.

Regularly update software and plugins

Software and plugins often have updates that the developers make. An updated version of a software or plugin is often more secure than the prior one because the developers have made some security enhancements on them and vulnerability repairs for the parts that had issues.

Therefore, when there is an update notification on the software or plugins you use on your website, you should quickly do that. You do not want to be vulnerable to bots or hacker attacks because your software or plugins are not updated. To make it easier for you, you can set up automatic updates so that you do not have to stress yourself.

Limit administrative access to your website

The administrative part of your website has important data about your website. For this reason, not just anyone or everyone should access the admin part of your website. Some people you grant access to may only be concerned about just logging in and carrying out the task they were assigned to do.

Therefore, you must ensure that the person you are granting administrative access to know exactly how to keep websites secure, what security threats they should watch out for, and how to stay safe. You can also create local IP addresses, new usernames, and passwords for them. If they are no longer working with you or they no longer need for accessing the admin part of your website, you should delete their access to stay safe.

Use a secure host

When creating your website, choose a secure host. This will not only keep your website secure it will also make your visitors use a secure connection when accessing your website. Your host should always be interested in updating their hosting services, backing up data on the websites they are using and offering technical help if you have issues with your website.

Restrict file uploads

Another fantastic way to improve website security is to limit file uploads on your website. As a website owner, there may be times when you want to grant users the opportunity of uploading files on your website. While this may be good depending on why you want this done, you also have to be careful because it may present hackers will the opportunity of uploading files like malware on your website. To stay safe, you should limit a restriction on file uploads to only website users that you trust and also vet all files that will be uploaded to ensure that your website does not get compromised by hackers.

Backup your data

While no one hopes to lose their data to hackers or by any mistake, it is still wise to back up your website data. Your website host will back up your data for you, but you must also back up your website data personally so that you will be able to recover it when necessary. You can use clouds or external devices to back the data up so that you will also be able to recover them when you need them.

Hire a security expert

You should have a security expert on your team to help keep your website secure. These security experts will carry out regular security audits, check if there are any malicious activities on your website, and be vigilant in keeping your website secure. With the help of the expert you hire, you will be able to keep your website secure.

Conclusion

These website security tips listed here are what you should do to keep your website secure. You should not also neglect to educate your employees on some safety measures that they should use to ensure that they keep your websites secure. Also, regularly look for more measures to keep your website secure and updated to prevent any form of malicious attacks and access to your website.



