How to create the perfect (fake) studio backgrounds for your streams using AI

Unfortunately we can’t always film our streams, tutorials or vlogs in amazing real-life locations. However thanks to the explosion in AI tools and technologies over the last 12 months it is now possible to make the perfect fake studio background for your stream. Using a variety of different software applications it is possible to create studio backgrounds using images and even drop them in after you have filmed your video. Making it very easy to change locations, props and layouts.

Creating AI-enhanced video backgrounds for is a relatively new AI technique that has transformed the world of video production. It allows creators to design visually appealing backgrounds without the need for expensive equipment or elaborate sets. This quick guide show you how to create your very own studio backgrounds. Taking you through the process of modelling the perfect studio settings for your streams using AI, from shooting the video to exporting the final product.

The first step in creating AI-enhanced video backgrounds is shooting the video with consistent lighting and a steady camera. This is crucial as it ensures that the footage is clear and of high quality, which will make the editing process easier. It is recommended to film in front of a blank setup, as this will allow for greater flexibility when it comes to adding or changing elements in the scene.

Designing the perfect (fake) studio set and backgrounds

Once the footage has been shot, it can be imported into an editing software such as Premiere Pro. Here, a still frame is taken from the footage and moved into Adobe Firefly, a powerful editing tool that allows users to make desired changes to the snapshot. Adobe Firefly’s ‘generative fill’ tool is particularly useful for this process, as it allows users to add or change elements in the scene. This tool offers three different options for the new elements, allowing for a range of realistic or exaggerated effects.

However, it’s important to note that the technology is not perfect and may require some trial and error to achieve the desired results. To make the process smoother, it is recommended to select individual sections and adjust them one at a time. Once the desired changes have been made, the edited image can be exported as a JPEG or brought back into Premiere Pro. Watch the video below to learn more about how this can be done.

The next step is to add the new background to the video using an online tool such as vidmix.app. This involves integrating the image with the original footage by placing it over the top and using a mask to blend the two together. To make the scene look more natural, a subtle noise layer or film grade overlay can be added on top of everything. This technique can also be used to extend video backgrounds, creating a wider shot or allowing for a longer zoom.

The final step in creating AI-enhanced video backgrounds is to color grade the entire scene to ensure everything blends together seamlessly. This involves adjusting the color balance, contrast, and saturation of the scene to create a cohesive look. The process involves extending the canvas size in Adobe Firefly and using the generative fill tool to create the extended background. The new background is then blended with the original footage in Premiere Pro, creating a seamless, wider shot.

Using Adobe firefly to create fake studio backgrounds

Benefits of fake AI generated studio sets and backgrounds

Cost-Effectiveness : Building or renting physical sets can be expensive and time-consuming. AI-generated backgrounds can be far more cost-effective.

Flexibility : The ability to switch backgrounds allows for a more dynamic setting or adapting to different themes/topics without the need for physical changes.

Professionalism : A clean, well-designed digital background can give the video a more polished and professional look, which could attract more viewers or sponsors.

Space Efficiency : You don't need to allocate physical space for different sets, allowing you to operate even from a small room.

Resource Optimization : Digital sets can be reused across multiple projects without additional costs, and can be easily updated or customized.

Creative Control : AI-generated backgrounds allow for almost unlimited creativity, which might be impractical or impossible in a physical setting. For instance, one could simulate a newsroom, outer space, or a historical setting with ease.

Focus on Content : With the setting taken care of, content creators can focus on the content itself—be it the dialogue, the performance, or other aspects of the video.

Quick Iteration : If you're split-testing viewer engagement with different backgrounds, AI makes it easy to swap settings quickly.

Consistency : If you're running a series of videos, maintaining a consistent setting is much easier when it's digital.

Technical Advantages: Some advanced digital backgrounds can integrate interactive elements or special effects directly, which would require post-production work otherwise.

Creating AI-enhanced video studio or set background is a process that involves shooting high-quality footage, editing a snapshot from the footage, adding a new background, and blending the new background with the original footage. While the technology is not perfect and may require some trial and error, the end result is a visually appealing video background that can enhance any stream or video production. Don’t forget this is what can be created now and new AI enhancements are being rolled out on a monthly basis. So as always we will keep you up to speed and make sure we provide you with the latest AI technologies, tools and techniques.



