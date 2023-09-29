5 AI tools to improve your fiction writing skills

If you would like to improve your fiction writing skills harnessing the wealth of AI tools that are currently available you might be interested in learning more from The Nerdy Novelist who has put together a quick overview of five AI writing tools can help you improve your fiction writing skills, yet still allow you to be in control of its content.

The advent of artificial intelligence (AI) over the past few years has brought about a revolution in a wide variety of different ways and is showing no sign of slowing up. AI tools are now being used to enhance creativity, streamline the writing process, and even generate content. This quick overview guide will provide more information on several AI tools that can help improve your fiction writing skills.

Sudowrite

First on the list is Sudowrite, an AI tool that is specifically targeted at authors. Sudowrite offers a structured writing approach, with a feature called Story Engine that allows users to write books from scratch using AI. This tool is priced at $30 a month for 90,000 words, making it a cost-effective option for authors who produce a high volume of content.

Improve your writing with AI tools

Other articles you may find of interest on the subject of improving your writing :

Next up is ChatGPT, an AI tool developed by OpenAI. ChatGPT is lauded for its ability to follow instructions and structure output effectively. However, it’s worth noting that its prose tends to be more flowery, which may not appeal to all users.

OpenAI Playground

OpenAI’s Playground is another tool that bears similarities to ChatGPT. It features a system box that can remember more information, providing a more customized writing experience. Users can adjust settings for creativity and length, allowing for greater control over the output.

Claude

Claude 2.0 is an AI tool that stands out for its large context window. With a 100,000 token context window, Claude can remember a significant amount of words, making it ideal for summarizing and generating marketing materials. It is also praised for its creativity and natural language capabilities.

For discovery writers who prefer to write in small chunks, Verb.ai is a suitable tool. It has a unique feature that tracks characters, which can be particularly useful for authors working on complex narratives with multiple characters.

Novel AI is another tool worth mentioning, although it does have some limitations. It is known for its ability to create not safe for work content, but it lacks some features that are deemed necessary by some users. Poe is an honorable mention that provides access to multiple language models in one place. This feature can be beneficial for authors who want to experiment with different writing styles and tones.

The ideal scenario, as suggested by some users, is to use a combination of Sudowrite for generating and editing prose, and a chatbot (either Claude or Chat GPT) for brainstorming and outlining. This combination can provide a comprehensive writing solution, covering all stages of the writing process from ideation to final editing.

If only one tool could be chosen, Claude would be the top pick due to its natural language capabilities. It is currently free for users in the U.S and the UK, but also offers paid subscriptions that allow you to gain further access to its features and AI functionalities if you need to create more articles, books or fiction writing.

The AI tools available for fiction writing are diverse and offer a range of features to suit different writing styles and needs. Whether you’re a discovery writer who prefers to write in small chunks, or an author who needs a structured approach to writing, there’s an AI tool out there that can enhance your fiction writing skills. As AI continues to evolve, we can expect to see even more innovative tools that will revolutionize the world of fiction writing.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals