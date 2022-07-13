AOC AU28G2XU2 144Hz gaming monitor

AGON AOC have this week introduced a new successor to its current U28G2XU monitor in the form of a 28″ or 71 cm AOC GAMING U28G2XU2 display. The latest addition to the range features a 144 Hz refresh rate and razor-sharp responsiveness of 1 ms GtG and will be available later this month priced at £690.

The new AOC GAMING U28G2XU2 gaming monitor is equipped with two HDMI 2.1 ports, as well as two DisplayPort 1.4 ports, enabling it to accept four different video sources in 4K resolution at high refresh rates. The display also has Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture modes and allows two of these sources to be displayed simultaneously.

144Hz gaming monitor

“With an ideal size of 28” and an outstanding pixel density of 157 ppi, the U28G2XU2 also fits the desk of a home-office user/nightly gamer perfectly. The 4-port USB 3.2 hub makes high-speed data connection to plugged-in devices such as external drives possible.

Equipped with a highly ergonomic stand with 130 mm height adjustment, and generous tilt, swivel ranges and 90° pivot capability, the U28G2XU2 can easily find its place in any user’s setup. Gaming or working on the U28G2XU2 at night is also comfortable thanks to the built-in LowBlue mode and FlickerFree technology.”

“The revamped U28G2XU2 with two HDMI 2.1 ports will replace the U28G2XU, AOC’s first offering from last year combining 4K resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate, mainly aimed at the PC audience by using its DisplayPort connection to display 4K @ 144 Hz.

The new console generation and the increasing availability of latest gen graphic cards means that HDMI 2.1 connectivity is now getting ubiquitous among the gaming community, which is great news! The HDMI 2.1 technology offers a much higher bandwidth than HDMI 2.0, allowing it to transfer a 4K @ 144 Hz signal and above.”

Source : AOC

