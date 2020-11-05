ZTE Blade 20 5G smartphone gets official

The new ZTE Blade 20 5G smartphone has been unveiled in China and it looks like the rumored specs were correct.

The handset comes with a 6.52 inch display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and it features a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The handset is powered by a Dimensity 720 mobile processor and it also comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

The device also features a 4000 mAh battery and it comes with Android 10, there is an 8 megapixel front camera for Selfies and video calls. On the back of the handset there are three cameras, a 16 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

The handset will come in two colors Mint Blue and Jazzy Gray and it will retail for CNY 1,499 which is about $224 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

