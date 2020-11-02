ZTE Blade 20 5G details leaked

It looks like we have some information on the new ZTE Blade 20 5G smartphone, the handset was recently listed on China Telecom’s website.

The listing has revealed some details about the device, it will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G mobile processor and it will feature a choice of 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

There will apparently be a number of different storage options and this will include 64GB and 128GB and it will feature a 6.52 inch display.

The ZTE Blade 20 5G will also come with a 3900 mAh battery and it will feature a range of cameras, on the front there will be an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there will be a triple camera setup.

This will include a 13 megapixel main camera and two 2 megapixel cameras, the device will launch in two colors, Light Blue Mint and Jazzy Gray. Pricing for the handset will start at 1400 yuan which is about $210.

Source Myfixguide

