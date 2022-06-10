ZTE Axon 40 Ultra gets unboxed (Video)

The new global version of the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra was made official yesterday and now we get to find out more details about the handset. The handset was originally unveiled back in May with the global version launching this month.

The unboxing video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new ZTE Axon 40 Ultra and it range of features.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display that has a resolution of 2480 x 1116 pixels and it comes with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB of RAM.

Other specifications on the handset include a 5000 mAh battery and it features 80W fast charging, it comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear.

On the front of this new Android handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for video calls. The three rear cameras include a 64-megapixel main camera, a 64-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

The new ZTE Axon 40 Ultra will be available in a choice of three different colors, these include Black, Gold, and Silver.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

