ZTE Axon 40 Ultra smartphone unveiled

The new ZTE Axon 40 Ultra is now official and the handset comes with some high-end specifications, these include a 6.8 inch AMOLED display that has a resolution of 2480 x 1116 pixels. The display also features a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB of RAM.

There is also a choice of different storage options which include 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB, the handset does not offer a microSD card slot.

The new ZTE Axon 40 Ultra features a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the device and three cameras on the rear.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 64-megapixel main camera, a 64-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. On the front of the new Axon 40 Ultra there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for snapping selfies and for making video calls.

The device also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 80W fast charging with Quick Charge 4+, it will come in a range of three colors Black, Gold, and Silver. The handset will retail for around €700 and it will go on sale in Europe this month.

