ZTE Axon 40 Ultra launches globally

ZTE has announced that they are launching their Axon 40 Ultra smartphone globally, and the handset is now available to pre-order.

ZTE is offering a pre-order discount on the device of $50, €50, and £40 if you pre-order the handset between now and the 21st of June, after that it will retail for $799/ €829/ £709.

As a reminder the handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB of RAM.

The device features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display that has a resolution of 2480 x 1116 pixels and it comes with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Other specifications on the handset include a 64-megapixel main camera, a 64-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. On the front of the device there is a 16 megapixel camera for making video calls and taking Selfies.

The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 80W fast charging, the deie will come in three colors, gold, silver and black.

Fueled by the brand new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, ZTE Axon 40 Ultra is “designed for the spectacular” and demonstrates an advanced upgrade in Under-Display Camera (UDC) technology and the technology of multi-camera computational photography, which includes 400PPI density for the UDC area, a 6.8-inch AMOLED full screen, and Three-Primary-Camera Trinity System.

