ZTE Blade A72 and A52 smartphones unveiled

ZTE has launched its latest Android smartphone, the ZTE Blade A72 and the handset comes with a 6.745-inch display that features a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by an octa-core Unisoc processor and it comes with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage.

The device also comes with a 6000 mAh battery and 22.5W fast charging, and it features a fingerprint sensor, face recognition, GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth, VoLTE, and more.

The ZTE Blade A72 comes with a single 5-megapixel camera on the front for Selfies and video calls and three cameras on the rear, a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The handset will come in two colors Space Gray and Sky Blue and it will retail for MYR 499 which is about $114.

ZTE also announced another device, the ZTE Blade A52, this handset comes with a 6.5-inch display that features an HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate.

The handset also comes with an octa-core Unisoc processor and it has a 5,000 mAh battery and fast charging. There is also a range of cameras including a 5-megapixel front camera, a 13-megapixel rear camera, plus two 2-megapixel rear cameras.

The ZTE Blad A52 will retail for MYR 399 which is about $91 and it will come in a choice of two colors, Silk Gold and Space Grey.

