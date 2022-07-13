Nothing Phone 1 gets unboxed (Video)

Earlier today we heard about the new Nothing Phone 1 and now we get to have a look at the device in a new unboxing video.

The video below from Unbox Therapy gives us a look at the design of the new Nothing Phone and also some of the handsets features.

The video also includes the stream of the press event from Yesterday when the handset was unveiled, the actual unboxing starts at around 37 minutes in.

As a reminder, the Nothing Phone 1 comes with a Snapdragon 778G mobile processor and there is a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The handset also features a 6.55-inch OLED display with Gorilla Glass and it has a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device comes with a range of high-end cameras that include two cameras on the rear and a single camera on the front. On the back of the handset, we have a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front of the device, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

Pricing for the new Nothing Phone 1 starts at £399, it will be available in the UK and Europe. This model is not coming to the USA, but a future Nothing Phone is planned for US release.

Source & Image Credit: Unbox Therapy

