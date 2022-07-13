Nothing Phone 1 gets official

We have been hearing about the new Nothing Phone 1 for some time, the handset was made official at a press event yesterday, and we have all the details on this new Android smartphone.

The new Nothing Phone 1 is equipped with a 6.55-inch OLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, the display comes with HDR10+ and Gorilla Glass.

The handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile processor and there is a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The new Nothing Phone comes with a 4500 mAh battery and it features 33W fast charging that will charge the device to 50% in just 30 minutes. It also features a range of high-end cameras with a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear.

On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for video chat and for taking selfies. On the back of the device, there is a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The most interesting thing about the new Nothing Phone its is Glyph interface on the back of the device, it has a range of LEDs that are used to display information. Fort example you can see when the device is charging as there is a progress indicator.

This is one of the most unique smartphones that has been released over the last few years and we suspect it is going to be a popular device for nothing.

The new Nothing Phone 1 is launching in the UK and Europe, it is not headed to the USA, but the company is planning to launch a smartphone in the USA in the future.

Pricing for the handset starts at £399 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB model, the 8GB of RAM and 256GB model will cost £449 and the 12GB of RAM and 256GB model will retail for £499. You can find out more details about the handset at the link below.

Source Nothing

