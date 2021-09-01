ZTE Axon 30 5G gets unboxed (Video)

The ZTE Axon 30 5G launched last month, we previously got to see a durability test on the handset and now we get to find out more details on the device.

We get to have a look at the design and features on the new ZTE Axon 30 5G in a new video from Tech Spurt.

As a reminder the new Axon 30 5G comes with a 6.92 inch OLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels.

The device features a Snapdragon 870 5G processor and it comes with 6GB, 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. It also comes with a range of cameras including an under display Selfie camera like the previous model.

On the front of the device there is a 16 megapixel under display camera designed for Selfies and video calls. On the back of the device there is a quad camera setup.

The four rear cameras include a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, 5 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. The device also comes with Android 11 and it features a 4200 mAh battery and 55W fast charging. The handset will go on sale globally from the 9th of September 2021

Source: Tech Spurt

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals