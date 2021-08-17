ZTE Axon 30 5G gets durability tested (Video)

Yesterday we heard that the ZTE Axon 30 would be available globally from the 9th of September, now we get to find out how durable the handset is.

The ZTE Axon 30 5G comes with an under the display camera, the camera has been upgraded over the previous mode, the screen covering the camera has double the pixels over the previous handset.

The video below from JerryRigEverything puts the device through a range of durability tests, this includes a scratch test for the display, a bend test and a burn test. Lets find out how the device performs.

As we can see from the video the display showed scratches at levels 6 and 7, this is in line with the majority of the smartphones available today.

In the burn test the display did have some permanent damage, this is expected with an OLED display. In the bend test there was some damage to the handset internally but not externally, so it has passed the bend test.

The handset comes with a 6.92 inch OLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels, under the display there is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies.

The ZTE Axon 30 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor and it comes with 6GB, 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

On the back of the device there is a quad camera setup that include a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, 5 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. It also comes with a 4200 mAh battery and 55W fast charging.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

