Nothing Phone 1 gets durability tested (Video)

The new Nothing Phone 1 smartphone was launched last month, the handset comes with an interesting design with a range of LEDs on the rear.

The LEDs on the rear of the handset are used for notifications and now we get to find out how durable the handset is.

The video below from JerryRigEverything puts the new Nothing Phone 1 through a range of tests, this includes a scratch test, a bend test, and a burn test. Let’s find out how durable the handset is.

As we can see from the video the handset passed the scratch test with scratches at levels 6 and 7, this is pretty much the same as the majority of handsets on the market.

The Nothing Phone also passed the burn test with no permanent damage to the device with the display returning to normal after the test.

In the bend test, the device also managed to pass this test, with no permanent damage, so overall the handset passed the durability test.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 778G mobile processor and there is a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Other specifications of the device include a front-facing 16-megapixel camera that is designed for video chat and for taking selfies. On the back of the device, there is a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

