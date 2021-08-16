ZTE Axon 30 to be available from 9th September globally

The ZTE Axon 30 was launched back in July and now ZTE is launching the handset globally. The device will be available to buy from the 9th of September 2021.

The handset will retail for $499 in the USA, £429 in the UK and for €499 in Europe when it goes on sale next month on the 9th of September.

Moreover, Axon 30 is the first in the world to introduce under-display screen with such a high pixel density of up to 400 PPI, providing better display performance while maintaining high transmittance and an improved visual integration with the screen as a whole. Additionally, in order to achieve a smoother transition between the under-display camera and the regular display area, an ingenious circuit arrangement has been conducted to activate better synchronization between the two areas. Other than that, an independent display chip has also been incorporated into this new device, improving the accuracy and synchronization of the screen display through intelligent pixel enhancement and display optimization. Meanwhile, 7 layers of highly transparent materials and 3 special processing technologies can also enable the under-display camera area to be more light-transmissive.

