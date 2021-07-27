ZTE Axon 30 smartphone gets official

ZTE has unveiled their new ZTE Axon 30 smartphone, the handset is launching in China today and ZTE have also said that they will be launching a global version soon.

The new Axon 30 comes with a new under display Selfie camera and it features a 6.92 inch AMOLED display.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870G mobile processor and it comes with a an AI quad camera with a 64 megapixel camera and more.

ZTE has been proven to be the full-screen trendsetter by creating the new under-display camera smartphone segment. By virtue of the upgrades of its leading under-display camera technologies, the company has further accelerated the commercialization process of the under-display camera smartphone. The ZTE Axon 30 will bring an unprecedented new experience to its users.

Ni Fei, Senior Vice President of ZTE Corporation and President of the Mobile Device Division, said, “Screen and photography are the two development directions of future smartphone evolution. Today, we bring our new-generation under-display camera smartphone ZTE Axon 30. With further reinforced performance and comprehensive upgrades, the Axon 30 proves a leap-forward improvement and brings our users a revolutionary full-screen visual experience compared to the previous generation.”

You can find out more details about the new ZTE Axon 30 over at ZTE at the link below, as soon as we get a full list of specifications we will let you know.

Source ZTE

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals