Zoom Virtual Agent conversational AI and chatbot launches

The development team and engineers at Zoom responsible for creating the excellent videoconferencing software provided so many with video communications during the pandemic. Have this week announced the launch of Zoom Virtual Agent, an smart conversational artificial intelligent chatbot solution. Virtual Agent has been designed to transform the way businesses assist their customers and employees and is capable of delivering faster web and mobile support says Zoom. Helping leaders meet their customers’ ever-increasing expectations for outstanding service in a highly cost-effective way.

Zoom Virtual Agent

Zoom Virtual Agent is an intelligent conversational AI and chatbot solution that uses natural language processing and machine learning to accurately understand and instantly resolve issues for customers. Zoom Virtual Agent works around the clock on multiple support channels to deliver fast, personalized customer experiences, reduce call volumes and handle times for human agents, and drive significant cost savings for organizations. “

Unlike many chatbots on the market that require extensive coding, Zoom Virtual Agent uses proprietary AI and machine learning technology to accurately interpret what customers or employees are asking, even if they use everyday language. With this extra level of intelligence, our virtual agent requires less maintenance and has a lower total cost of ownership (TCO) than traditional, “rules-based” chatbots — and it delivers a better user experience. “

Every leader I speak to is seeking dual outcomes from their CX technology: superior omnichannel resolutions for their customers and an improved bottom line,” said Mahesh Ram, head of digital customer experience at Zoom and formerly the founding CEO of Solvvy, the conversational AI company acquired by Zoom in 2022. “Imagine being able to deliver fast, accurate resolutions in 50% or more of your self-service interactions just weeks after launching. Solvvy delivered these types of outcomes for many leading brands.”

Source : Zoom





