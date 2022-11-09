Porsche 911 Dakar teased ahead of next weeks launch

Porsche has released some teaser photos and details about their new Porsche 911 Dakar, the company has been testing out prototypes of the car.

Porsche will officially unveil their new Porsche 911 Dakar next Wednesday the 16th of November at the LA Auto Show.

In testing the car, the development engineers around General Project Manager Achim Lamparter didn’t only restrict themselves to intensive use of the off-road proving grounds in Weissach. In fact, the development team tested the 911 Dakar around the world under extreme conditions to the tune of more than half a million km, including more than 10,000 km off-road. The Château de Lastours test track in southern France, for example, was used to test the car’s handling on typical rally courses and fine-tune the suspension. Kilometre after kilometre of loose surfaces really put the Porsche 911 Dakar to the test.

“The 911 Dakar delivered a commanding performance even in the desert,” says Frank Moser, Vice President Model Line 911/718. “Especially here, the 911 Dakar can make the most of its conceptual advantages – the combination of low weight, higher ground clearance, a powerful rear-mounted engine and the short wheelbase make for an exhilarating driving experience. I was able to experience it myself on test drives in the Sahara.”

You can find out more details about the new Porsche 911 Dakar over at the Porsche website at the link below.

