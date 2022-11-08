100,000th Porsche Taycan EV rolls off the production line

Porsche is celebrating the 100,000th Porsche Taycan rolling off the production line, the first Taycan was produced in September 2019.

The 100,000th car was a Neptune Blue Taycan Turbo S and the car is on its way to a customer in the UK, we wonder who the lucky owner of the 100,000th car is.

On 7 November, the 100,000th Taycan rolled off the production line. The milestone car left the assembly line about three years after production first started at the main plant in Zuffenhausen in September 2019. The Neptune Blue Taycan Turbo S is destined for a customer in the United Kingdom. “We are very pleased to have reached this milestone in production history so quickly – despite the recent challenges posed by the semiconductor shortage and the volatile Covid situation,” says Kevin Giek, Vice President Model Line Taycan. “With the Taycan, we have made a decidedly successful start in the electric age.”

It is not only in production that the Taycan has quickly reached the 100,000 mark. It’s a magic number in terms of mileage, too, with many customers having already covered far more than 100,000 kilometres in the electric sports car. Jean-Hubert Revolon has already driven more than 188,119 kilometres in his Taycan 4S since mid-August 2020. The transport entrepreneur lives in the Lyon area and has already driven his Porsche in almost all of France’s neighbouring countries, covering daily distances of up to 1,200 km.

You can find out more details about the Porsche Taycan EV over at Porsche at the link below, the car has been very popular for Porsche.

