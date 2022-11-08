Formula E Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 world premiere (Video)

Porsche has unveiled its new Formula E Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 race car, the car will compete with the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in the 2023 race season.

The first race for this new Formula E Porsche racing car will be at the Mexico City E-Prix on 14 January 2023, have a look at the video below.

The new Gen3 cars such as the Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 are the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric racing cars ever built. They have been specifically designed for gripping wheel-to-wheel duels on tight city circuits in fascinating major cities of the world where Formula E traditionally contests its races.

The overall concept of the Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 and the other vehicles of the new Formula E generation constitute a major evolutionary step. The vehicles have shed weight and feature a shorter wheelbase and narrower track. While the battery has shrunk in size, it is more powerful. The proportion of recuperative energy has grown. The aerodynamics and design have also undergone modifications. All in all, the new vehicles are more agile, which also improves performance on the racetrack.

You can find out more details about the new Formula E Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 over at the Porsche website at the link below.

Source Porsche



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals