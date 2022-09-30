Samsung Galaxy Experience headed to San Francisco in October

Samsung has announced that it will launch its Samsung Galaxy Experience in San Francisco in October, the company recently held events in London and New York.

The San Francisco Galaxy Experience will take place over three weeks in October and Samsung will showcase its latest devices.

This will include devices like the Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4, the Galaxy Watch5 series and Galaxy Buds2 Pro, and more.

Launched in conjunction with this August’s Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event, Galaxy Experience has showcased the all-new Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 via immersive spaces and interactive activities. The London and New York events saw over 106,000 participants visit the spaces over their 21-day opening period, which took place from August 11 to August 31.

The San Francisco Galaxy Experience will run for three weeks, this coming October, letting attendees get hands-on with new devices including Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4, the Galaxy Watch5 series and Galaxy Buds2 Pro, and exciting features and experiences. The Galaxy Experience will also feature fun programs such as a pin collection and photo challenges. Participants will be able to receive special gifts, including a Galaxy x BTS giveaway.

You can find out more information about the Samsung Galaxy Experience in San Francisco over at Samsung’s website at the link below. The event will take place at 11 Powell St in San Francisco from the 7th of October to the 28th of October.

Source Samsung



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals