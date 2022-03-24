Kiko Box VFD clock with IV-18 vacuum fluorescent tubes

Kiko based in Vancouver Canada has created a small yet unique VFD clock equipped with IV-18 vacuum fluorescent tubes. Making it a unique timepiece from the nixie tube era. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project is now available to back.

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $60 or £37 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 15% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Kiko Box VFD clock

“This clock uses VFD indicator tubes. In the world, only a few countries (GDR, JAPAN and USSR) produced vacuum indicators. USSR starting to produce indicators for military needs in 1968. In those days, the whole world dreamed of flying into space. Space race was in full swing. These indicators are not simple in design, but very reliable in operation and resistant to various kinds of overloads. VFD tubes were used in thnuclear industry, tanks, armored vehicles, and even in space shuttles.”

With the assumption that the Kiko Box crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the Kiko Box VFD clock project watch the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the VFD clock, jump over to the official Kiko Box crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

