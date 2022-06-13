The designers at Kiko based in Vancouver, Canada have created a new Nixie tube clock in the form of the aptly named Cybertube. Offering a IV-18 Vacuum fluorescent display at an affordable price. A Core part of the clock is IV-18 big 8-digit 7-segment with decimal points VFD indicator. The indicator is new, from old stock, has been taken from factory box. A lifetime of IV-18 VFD is at least 10000 hours. We can best describe this clock as a vintage technology combined with a crafty cyperpunk enclosure.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $94 or £70 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“One of the sadder things about the current state of gadgetry is the absolutely uninspired informational displays we’re stuck with now. But not long ago, your favorite whatsits and doodads would have their own custom displays of various technologies. Nixie tubes? It’s just number really. But perhaps my favorite display tech is the VFD, and nearly limitless design potential(we will open source the firmware for customization). Each tube was checked and tested by the quality department at the factory in 1990yy and in 2022 by our specialists again.”

With the assumption that the Cybertube crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the Cybertube Nixie tube clock project watch the promotional video below.

“Like all Kickstarter projects, the Nixie tube clock will face certain risks and challenges in delivering this product at the quality we demand of ourselves. However, our team brings with it not only our passion but experience in engineering and manufacturing at scale, and we’ve made every effort to mitigate these risks for our backers.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the Nixie tube clock, jump over to the official Cybertube crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

