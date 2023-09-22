5 new YouTube creator tools unveiled by Google

During the recent Made On YouTube event, a platform dedicated to showcasing the latest ways YouTube supports and spotlights creators, Google announced a slew of new features. These tools are designed to enhance the creative process, streamline content production, and expand audience reach.

1. Dream Screen

Add AI-generated image or video backgrounds into YouTube Shorts with this experimental feature.

2. YouTube Create

Polish videos from your phone with a new editing and production app.

3. AI Insights

Get video ideas and outline suggestions based on what your audience is already watching on YouTube.

4. Aloud

Easily create content in more languages with an automatic dubbing tool.

5. Assistive Search in Creator Music

Find the perfect soundtrack for your video with this AI-assisted search tool.

Dream Screen

One of the most exciting features announced is the Dream Screen. This experimental feature allows creators to incorporate AI-generated image or video backgrounds into YouTube Shorts. This tool opens up a new realm of creative possibilities, enabling creators to craft immersive and visually stunning content without the need for expensive equipment or complex editing software. The Dream Screen feature is a testament to YouTube’s commitment to leveraging advanced technology to empower creators.

YouTube Create

Another significant announcement was the introduction of YouTube Create, a new editing and production app. This tool allows creators to polish their videos directly from their phones, making high-quality video production more accessible than ever. YouTube Create is a game-changer for creators who are constantly on the go, allowing them to produce and edit content without being tied to a desktop.

New YouTube creator tools

AI Insights

In addition to these creative tools, YouTube is also introducing AI Insights. This feature provides video ideas and outline suggestions based on what a creator’s audience is already watching on YouTube. By leveraging artificial intelligence, AI Insights can help creators better understand their audience’s preferences and create content that resonates with them. This tool not only enhances the creative process but also helps creators build a stronger connection with their audience.

Aloud feature

The Aloud feature is another innovative tool announced at the Made On YouTube event. This automatic dubbing tool allows creators to easily create content in multiple languages, breaking down language barriers and expanding their reach to global audiences. With Aloud, creators can make their content more accessible and inclusive, reaching viewers who may not speak their native language.

Assistive Search in Creator Music

Lastly, YouTube is introducing Assistive Search in Creator Music, an AI-assisted search tool that helps creators find the perfect soundtrack for their videos. This feature simplifies the process of finding music that matches the mood and tone of a video, enhancing the overall viewing experience.

These new features announced at the Made On YouTube event demonstrate YouTube’s commitment to supporting creators and fostering creativity. By leveraging advanced technology like artificial intelligence, YouTube is not only simplifying the content creation process but also helping creators reach a wider audience. These tools are a testament to YouTube’s dedication to innovation and its commitment to empowering creators in the digital age.



