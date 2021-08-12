You can watch the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event again (Video)

The new Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event took place yesterday, if you missed the event then Samsung has now released a full video of it.

Samsung unveiled a range of new devices at their press event yesterday, this included the new Galaxy Watch 4 and galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

We also go to see the new Galaxy Buds 2 headphones and two new folding smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. All of these devices can be seen in the event video below.

That’s a wrap! At its most recent Unpacked event, Samsung Electronics unveiled its exciting new range of additions to the Galaxy family – Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic and the Galaxy Buds2.

The event also saw Samsung announce Galaxy for the Planet, the company’s new mobile environmental sustainability vision with an initial set of 2025 targets to create a more sustainable Galaxy ecosystem.

You can find out more details about all of the new devices that Samsung made official at their Galaxy Unpacked 2021 press event over at Samsung’s website at the link below. All of the new devices that Samsung announced at their event yesterday are available to pre-order.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals