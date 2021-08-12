Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in action (Video)

Earlier today we saw a video of the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphone and now we get to find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The video below from Marques Brownlee gives us a look at the design and also new features of the new Galaxy Z Flip 3.

This device has had a number of design changes over the previous generation flip smartphone from Samsung.

The handset comes with a 6.7 inch folding display with a FHD+ resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels, there is also a secondary 1.9 inch cover display with a resolution of 260 x 512 pixels.

The device also comes with a 3,300 mAh battery and 25W fast charging, and it comes with Android 11 and a range of cameras.

On the back of the handset there is a dual camera setup with two 12 megapixel cameras, these include a 12 megapixel wide angle camera and a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera. This device is designed to be waterproof and it comes with an IPx8 rating.

Samsung are now taking pre-orders on their new Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone, the handset retails for $999 in the USA and £949 in the UK.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

