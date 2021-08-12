Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 shown off on video

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 launched yesterday and the device has had a number of upgrades over the previous smartphone.

Now we get to find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphone in a new video from Marques Brownlee. The video gives us a look at the design and also the new features and changes on this new folding smartphone.

The handset comes with a Snapdragon 888 processor and it also comes with 12GB of RAM and a choice of 256GB or 512GB of storage.

The device features a folding display which measures 7.6 inches and it has a resolution of 2208 x 1768 pixels. There is also a secondary display which measures 6.2 inches and has a resolution of 2268 x 832 pixels.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with a range of cameras, there are two Selfie cameras, a 10 megapixel camera on the cover display and a 4 megapixel camera under the main display.

On the back of the handset there is a three camera setup, all three cameras are 12 megapixels and include a wide angle, ultrawide and a telephoto camera. The handset come with a 4,400 mAh battery and fast charging.

Pricing for the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 starts at £1,599 and the device will come in a choice of three colors, Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, and Phantom Green.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

