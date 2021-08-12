Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G gets official

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G was made official at the Samsung Unpacked press event yesterday and now we have all the details on Samsung’s new folding smartphone.

The handset comes with a 7.6 inch folding display with a resolution of 2208 x 1768 pixels, there is also a secondary 6.2 inch display with a resolution of 2268 x 832 pixels.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and it also comes with 12GB of RAM and a choice of 256GB or 512GB of storage.

The device features a 10 megapixel Selfie camera on the cover display, there is also a 4 megapixel Selfie camera under the main display.

On the rear of the handset there is a triple camera setup which includes a 12 megapixel wide angle camera, 12 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 12 megapixel telephoto camera.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 3 is equipped with a 4,400 mAh battery and it comes with fast charging, plus Android 11, it will be available in a choice of three colors, Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver and it comes with a Samsung S Pen.

The device is now available to pre-order in the UK with prices starting at £1,599 for the 256GB model and £1,699 for the 512GB model, you can find out more information over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

