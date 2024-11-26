Best Low-Profile GPU for Compact Builds? Meet the Yeston RTX 3050

Building a compact PC can feel like solving a puzzle—one where every piece needs to fit just right without compromising on performance. If you’ve ever struggled to find a graphics card that balances power, efficiency, and space-saving design for your compact PC build, you’re not alone. Small form factor (SFF) builds are growing in popularity, but finding the right components to match their unique constraints can be a challenge. That’s where the Yeston RTX 3050 low-profile single-slot GPU steps in on sale for $209, offering a practical solution for gamers and creators who want a powerful yet compact setup without the hassle of external power connectors or bulky designs.

Whether you’re assembling a sleek mini gaming rig or upgrading a compact workstation, the Yeston RTX 3050 promises to deliver where it counts. With its impressive 1080p gaming performance, efficient thermal design, and plug-and-play simplicity, this GPU is tailored for those who value both form and function. But is it the perfect fit for your build? Let’s dive into its features, performance benchmarks, and real-world usability to see how it stacks up against the competition.

Low Profile Single Slot Graphics Card

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Yeston RTX 3050 is a low-profile, single-slot GPU designed for small form factor (SFF) builds, offering 1080p gaming performance without requiring external power connectors.

Equipped with 6GB GDDR6 VRAM, a 96-bit memory bus, and a boosted core clock speed of up to 1930 MHz, it delivers solid performance for modern gaming and productivity tasks.

Real-world gaming benchmarks show smooth performance at 1080p across various titles, with notable results like 120 FPS in Overwatch 2 (Ultra settings) and 102 FPS in God of War Ragnarok (Medium settings).

The GPU maintains efficient thermal performance with an aluminum heatsink, averaging 74°C during gaming, and draws all power directly from the PCIe slot, simplifying installation and reducing power requirements.

Priced at $209 on Amazon, it offers a cost-effective solution for compact builds, with thoughtful features like interchangeable brackets and seamless compatibility with mini PCs and SFF systems.

The Yeston RTX 3050 low-profile single-slot graphics card is a compelling choice for those building compact PCs. Designed with small form factor (SFF) systems in mind, it offers a balance of performance, efficiency, and ease of installation. . Whether you’re assembling a mini gaming rig or a compact productivity workstation, this GPU provides a practical solution for modern computing needs.

Key Features and Specifications

The Yeston RTX 3050 is equipped with 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM and a 96-bit memory bus, offering sufficient bandwidth for gaming and productivity tasks. With a boosted core clock speed of up to 1930 MHz, the card ensures smooth performance across a range of applications, from gaming to creative workflows.

Its low-profile, single-slot design is tailored for compact builds, making it ideal for cases with limited space. The GPU draws power directly from the PCIe slot, eliminating the need for external power connectors. This not only simplifies installation but also reduces cable clutter, a significant advantage for SFF enthusiasts.

Key connectivity options include:

1 x DisplayPort

1 x HDMI port

The card comes with both full-size and low-profile brackets, making sure compatibility with a variety of chassis types. This thoughtful inclusion enhances its versatility, allowing it to fit seamlessly into different setups.

Performance: Gaming and Benchmarks

The Yeston RTX 3050 delivers solid mid-range performance, making it suitable for a wide range of gaming and productivity tasks. Synthetic benchmarks provide a clear picture of its capabilities:

3DMark Fire Strike: 11,877

11,877 3DMark Time Spy: 5,439

In real-world gaming scenarios, the card performs admirably at 1080p resolution across various titles, maintaining smooth frame rates and consistent visuals:

Forza Horizon 5: High settings, smooth gameplay

Starfield: Medium settings, 60–83 FPS

Overwatch 2: Ultra settings, ~120 FPS

Red Dead Redemption 1: Very high settings, no issues

Black Myth: Wukong: Medium settings, 81 FPS

God of War Ragnarok: Medium settings, 102 FPS

These results highlight the card’s ability to handle demanding games at respectable settings, making it a versatile option for both casual and competitive gamers. Its performance is particularly impressive given its compact size and lack of external power requirements.

Yeston RTX 3050

Thermal Performance and Power Efficiency

Thermal management is a critical consideration for GPUs, especially in compact systems where airflow may be limited. The Yeston RTX 3050 features an aluminum heatsink that efficiently dissipates heat, making sure stable performance during extended use. During gaming sessions, the card maintains an average temperature of 74°C, with peaks reaching 82°C, staying well within its thermal limit of 84°C.

The stock fan curve provides adequate cooling for most setups, but airflow heavily depends on the case design. For users seeking further optimization, fan curves can be adjusted using third-party software. Additionally, the card’s power efficiency is noteworthy. By drawing all its power directly from the PCIe slot, it reduces overall system power requirements, making it an excellent choice for energy-conscious builders.

Build Quality, Compatibility, and Pricing

The Yeston RTX 3050’s compact design is complemented by practical features like a removable shroud and interchangeable brackets, enhancing its adaptability for various setups. Tested in a Minisforum MS01 mini PC with an Intel i9-13900H CPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and PCIe 4.0 support, the GPU demonstrated seamless compatibility and reliable performance. Its small form factor makes it an excellent choice for mini PCs and other SFF systems, where space constraints are a primary concern.

The GPU is priced at approximately $209 on Amazon and $185 on AliExpress, positioning it as a cost-effective option for compact builds. While slightly more expensive than some alternatives, its design and performance justify the price for users prioritizing compactness and ease of use. For those exploring alternatives, the Nvidia A2000 with an aftermarket cooler offers comparable performance but comes at a higher price—around $130 more—with only marginal performance gains. This makes the Yeston RTX 3050 a more practical and budget-friendly choice for most SFF builds.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



