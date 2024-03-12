Simply NUC Onyx Pro Intel Core i9 vPro Raptor Lake 13900H CPU mini PC

Simply NUC has expanded its Onyx product line with the introduction of the Onyx Pro, a Mini Workstation designed to meet a variety of computing needs. The Onyx Pro is a compact yet powerful workstation that incorporates advanced technology and versatile features, let’s take a deeper dive into it specifications.

At the heart of this mini workstation is the Intel Core i9 vPro Raptor Lake 13900H CPU, a processor that’s ready to take on your most challenging projects. And it doesn’t stop there. The Onyx Pro comes with Intel IRIS Xe integrated graphics, which work hand in hand with the CPU to deliver impressive visual performance. But if you need even more power for your graphics, you have options. You can choose to add a more powerful graphics card, like the NVIDIA T1000, Radeon Pro WX 3200, or Intel Arc A40, depending on what your work demands.

“Whether it’s addressing performance-intensive tasks, diving into AI inferencing with support of both software and hardware acceleration, engaging in machine learning, being used as a powerful Mini Workstation or conducting data analysis, the Onyx Pro seamlessly handles a variety of applications. The harmonious collaboration between the Intel Core i9 vPRO “Raptor Lake” CPU, Intel IRIS Xe integrated graphics and nVidia GPUs makes complex modeling, 3D design, and large database analysis effortlessly achievable. Support for quad 4K monitors running at up to 60Hz ensures a visually stunning experience for multitasking, excelling in E-CAD / M-CAD design, modeling, and simulation.”

Simply NUC Onyx Pro

One of the best things about the Onyx Pro is its flexibility. It has a low-profile PCIe x16 slot, which means you can add specialized hardware to suit your needs. This is great news if you’re into video production, AI research, or CAD design, where having the right hardware can make a big difference in how well you can do your job.

Storage and connectivity are also top-notch with the Onyx Pro. It comes with one M.2 / 2280 PCIe Gen 4 slot and two M.2 / 2280 PCIe Gen 3 slots, giving you plenty of room for all your files and ensuring they load quickly. Plus, with a range of USB and HDMI ports, you can easily connect all your devices and monitors, making your workspace more efficient.

Intel Raptor Lake mini PC

If you’re working with AI and machine learning, you’ll appreciate the Onyx Pro’s powerful CPU and the option to upgrade the GPU. These features provide a solid base for working with large datasets and complex models. And for those of you who need lots of screen space, the workstation supports up to four 4K monitors, so you can see more and do more at the same time.

Networking is another area where the Onyx Pro shines. It comes with two 10GbE SFP+ fiber ports and two 2.5GbE ports, so you can connect to networks quickly and reliably. And if you need even more networking capabilities, you can add an extra low-profile networking PCIe card.

The Onyx Pro Mini Workstation is now available for you to order from Simply NUC’s website. You can customize it to fit your specific needs, whether you’re a creative professional, a researcher, or just someone who needs a powerful computer that doesn’t take up a lot of space. With its combination of performance, versatility, and reliability, the Onyx Pro Mini Workstation is ready to be the workhorse of your professional setup.



