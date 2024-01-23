Simply NUC Emerald 2 Intel 13th Gen Raptor mini PC

In the ever-evolving world of compact PC systems, Simply NUC, has introduced a new mini PC that is capturing the attention of tech enthusiasts and professionals alike. The Emerald 2 is the latest addition to their lineup, and it’s designed to meet a diverse range of computing needs with its compact size and robust performance. This mini PC is not just about its small footprint; it’s about bringing high-level computing to any space, whether it’s a bustling office or a quiet corner of your home.

At the heart of the Emerald 2 are Intel’s 13th Gen Raptor Lake processors, which are known for their impressive speed and efficiency. These processors are a key factor in the mini PC’s ability to handle both everyday tasks and more demanding applications with ease. The Emerald 2 is available in different configurations to suit various performance requirements and budgets.

Simply NUC Emerald 2 mini PC

The base model, the NUC13EMi3, starts at $569 and is equipped with an Intel Core i3-1315U processor, making it an affordable option for standard computing tasks. For those who need more power, the NUC13EMi7 and NUC13EMi5 models come with Intel Core i7-1360P and i7-1340P processors, respectively, and feature Iris Xe graphics for enhanced visual performance.

One of the standout features of the Emerald 2 is its ability to support multiple displays. With three HDMI ports and a USB-C port that doubles as a DisplayPort, users can connect several 4K monitors to expand their visual workspace. This multi-display capability is especially beneficial for multitaskers who need to keep an eye on various projects simultaneously. Additionally, the inclusion of a TF SD Card slot reader simplifies the process of transferring and editing content, which is particularly useful for creative professionals.

Simply NUC PC

Security is a critical aspect of any computing device, and the Emerald 2 takes this seriously. It incorporates Intel OS Guard to safeguard against security threats, providing users with peace of mind that their data is protected. The mini PC also boasts a range of connectivity options to ensure users can stay connected in any setting. Wi-Fi 6 AX201 offers fast wireless connections, reaching speeds up to 2.4 Gbps, while dual Ethernet ports are available for those who prefer wired networks. An optional LTE module is also available for users who require connectivity on the go.

Customization is another key feature of the Emerald 2, allowing users to configure the mini PC to their specific needs. Options include selecting the processor, memory, storage, operating system, and even mounting solutions. This level of customization ensures that the Emerald 2 can be tailored to provide a powerful and personalized computing experience for any user.

The Emerald 2 from Simply NUC, Inc. is a mini PC that excels in delivering power, security, and flexibility. With the latest Intel processors, advanced graphics capabilities, and a variety of connectivity and customization options, the Emerald 2 is equipped to handle the diverse requirements of today’s computing landscape. Whether for personal use, enhancing office productivity, or for specialized tasks, the Emerald 2 is a top choice for those seeking a compact yet capable computing solution.



