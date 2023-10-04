Simply NUC Zircon NUC12ZRN Intel N95 mini PC

The technology world is abuzz with the launch of Zircon, a mini PC by Simply NUC, Inc. This innovative product, featuring Intel’s N95 processor, is designed to offer exceptional performance and a variety of connectivity options, making it suitable for IT deployments of all sizes.

Zircon is not just a mini PC; it’s a compact powerhouse that brings together affordability, customization, and high performance. The device is priced at a competitive $199 and comes preconfigured with 8 GB of DDR4-3200 RAM and a 256 GB SATA SSD. This makes it an affordable solution for businesses looking for a high-performing, yet cost-effective computing solution.

Simply NUC Zircon NUC12ZRN

One of the standout features of Zircon is its multiple connectivity options. It is equipped with dual HDMI 2.0, quad USB Type-A, a USB Type-C, and 2.5Gb Ethernet ports. This ensures seamless connectivity, making it a versatile choice for various IT deployments.

But the Zircon mini PC is not just about performance and connectivity. It also offers customization options for businesses. Available for pre-order on Simply NUC’s global websites, businesses can tailor the device to their specific needs.

The Zircon mini PC is also positioned as an affordable solution for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) initiatives. It features a compact design and built-in Intel GNA co-processor for audio and speed-centric AI workloads. This makes it a suitable choice for businesses looking to leverage AI and ML for their operations.

Intel N95 mini PC

Powering the Zircon mini PC is a quad-core Intel Alder Lake-N processor. This ensures that the device delivers high performance, making it suitable for a variety of applications. From kiosks and intelligent vending machines to digital signage, IoT devices, and edge computing solutions, the Zircon mini PC can handle it all.

Simply NUC, Inc. also offers a 3-year warranty for the Zircon mini PC. This is a testament to the company’s confidence in the quality and durability of their product. It also provides businesses with the assurance that they are investing in a reliable and long-lasting solution. Simply NUC, Inc., established in 2015 and based in Round Rock, Texas, specializes in mini-computers. The company provides fully configured, warrantied, and supported mini PC systems to businesses and consumers.

The Zircon mini PC by Simply NUC, Inc. is a compact, high-performing, and affordable solution that offers a variety of connectivity options. Its suitability for AI and ML initiatives, along with its customization options, make it a versatile choice for businesses. With the backing of a 3-year warranty, businesses can be assured of a reliable and durable solution. The launch of Zircon is a significant milestone for Simply NUC, Inc., reinforcing its position as a leader in the mini PC market.

