Intel NUC Panther Canyon and Phantom Canyon mini PC systems officially unveiled

Intel has officially unveiled and launched their new Intel NUC mini PC systems formaly know as the Panther Canyon, Tiger Canyon, and Phantom Canyon. The newly named Intel NUC 11 Performance and NUC 11 Pro are small form factor desktop PC systems measure 4.6 x 4.4 x 1.5 inches in size, and join the Intel NUC 11 Enthusiast which is slightly larger and fitted with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 discrete graphics.

The Intel NUC 11 Enthusiast mini PC is a progression from the Intel Skull Canyon NUC powered by an Intel CPU featuring Iris Plus graphics and the Hades Canyon NUC also powered by Intel with AMD graphics. The Intel NUC 11 Enthusiast is the first Intel NUC in this form factor to feature an NVIDIA GPU and is powered by an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor supported by 2 x SODIMM slots with support for up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory. With storage provided by two M.2 2280 slots for PCIe x4 SSDs and/or Optane memory.

The Phantom Canyon NUC mini PC has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, 6 x USB 3.1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1a port and MiniDisplayPort 1.4 for connecting up to four displays, together with a handy SD card reader and audio connection.

Source : Intel : Fanless Tech : Liliputing

