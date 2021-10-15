New Simply NUC Cypress AMD Ryzen mini PCs introduced

Compact computer manufacturer Simply has added 3 new Cypress Long Life mini PC systems to the Simply NUC range this week in the form of the Cypress LLM2V8CY, based on the AMD Ryzen V2748 Processor, the Cypress LLM2V6CY based on the AMD Ryzen V2546 Processor and the Cypress LLM2V5CY based on the AMD Ryzen V2516 Processor. Prices start from $639 and the new mini PC systems are the first 4×4 Mini PC featuring V2000 Embedded AMD processors.

“We saw an opportunity to grow our Long-Life Mini product line based on our customers’ needs for embedded applications,” said Aaron Rowsell, Simply NUC CEO, “By creating Cypress, we’re excited to offer the latest powerful long-term solution for a wide range of usages such as digital signage displays, kiosks, and vending machines.”

“Supporting a wide power supply range (12 to 24Vdc) and an extended operating temperature range (0 to 60C), Cypress provides long-lasting reliable performance. For additional I/O, a functional lid upgrade can easily provide extra data, video, or LAN ports. Offering a variety of operating systems, Cypress can support custom needs on Windows 10, Ubuntu, and Fedora. With numerous processor, memory, storage, OS, and mounting options, Cypress can be customized to power a wide range of embedded needs. As always, Simply NUC will have your custom-built Cypress Mini PC shipped within 48 hours of receiving your order.”

“Cypress offers Intel Wi-fi 6 and a 2.5 Gb Ethernet port to ensure flawless communication in cluttered environments, TPM for secure communications, and four superspeed USB ports for I/O flexibility. With two DisplayPort (via type-C ports) and two HDMI ports, Cypress has plenty of bandwidth to drive four 4K monitors at 60 Hz for sophisticated digital signage usages. A wireless-AX card can be installed into one of two M.2 slots, leaving the other available slot for a lightning-fast SSD.”

Source : Simply

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals