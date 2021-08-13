Intel NUC Beast Canyon powerful compact PC reviewed

Last month the new Intel NUC Beast Canyon compact desktop PC was launched providing a “phenomenal experience for gaming, streaming and recording” wrote the press release. Now the Linus Tech Tips team have been able to get their hands on the Intel NUC Beast Canyon to put it through its paces. “At what point is a NUC no longer a NUC? We tested the new Beast Canyon from Intel and the amount of power you can fit in this thing might surprise you.”

The Intel NUC 11 Extreme Kit Beast Canyon is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processor eight cores, 16 threads, and up to 5.0 GHz frequency the small compact computer features dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, Intel Wi-Fi 6E, a 2.5-gigabit Intel Ethernet port, and a 650-watt internal power supply.

Intel NUC kits are also available with an unlocked Intel 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and all CPUs can be supported by up to 64 GB of dual-channel memory together with a wide variety of different storage options thanks to the inclusion of four M.2 slots. No computer would be complete without some RGB which is featured in the chassis and replaceable RGB front logo means each kit can have its own signature design inside and out.

Source : LTT

