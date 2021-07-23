Intel Beast Canyon NUC preorders start from $1,299

If you have been patiently waiting for the launch of the new Intel Beast Canyon NUC first unveiled back in May 2021 will be pleased to know that preorders are now being taken from the SimplyNUC website. Shipping is expected to take place during September 2021 and prices start from $1,299 for a Core i5-11400H, $1,399 for a Core i7-11700B and $1,599 for an Core i9-11900KB.

Offering 65-watt, 8-core, 16-thread processor with a base frequency of 3.3 GHz and support for burst speeds up to 5.3 GHz and support for up to 64GB of high-speed DDR4 RAM. Other features include discrete graphics, Thunderbolt 4, DisplayPort, and HDMI allowing you to connect up to six 4K displays if needed.

“Enjoy portable desktop performance in a small form factor with a 650W internal power supply. Beast Canyon comes with upgradeable components including compute blade options with configurable memory and storage. A PCIe x16 slot supports desktop discrete graphics, with performance levels up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080. An additional x4 slot can accommodate add-in cards for additional features and performance. Beastly performance – this mini gaming machine is thermally cool, extremely quiet, and disruptively small.”

“No more playing around. Small, powerful Intel NUC 11 Extreme Kits are designed for domination. Beast Canyon will provide brilliant 4K and VR experiences at home. You can watch theater-quality videos, grab a game controller and answer the call of duty, or immerse yourself in your VR world. You also have the performance you need to create content without having to wait as your video and images render. Climb the leaderboard and keep your advantage with Beast Canyon, powerful performance in an 8L system.”

Source : SimplyNUC : Liliputing

