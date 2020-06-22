Xiaomi launches the Poco F2 Pro in the UK

The new Poco F2 Pro smartphone was made official back in May and now Xiaomi are launching the handset in the UK.

The handset comes with a 6.67 inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, plus a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor.

There are two RAM and storage options, one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset also features a range of high end cameras.

These include four rear cameras which are made up of one 64 megapixel camera, a 13 megapixel, 5 megapixel and 2 megapixel camera. On the front of the handset there is a 20 megapixel camera for Selfies.

The Poco F2 Pro is available direct from Xiaomi’s website at the link below and it will retail for £549.

Source Mi

