Xiaomi Android TV A2 with smart home entertainment €529

Xiaomi has introduced their latest home entertainment systems in the form of the TV A2 series available in 32”, 43”, 50”, 55” and 58” sizes. Equipped with Google Assistant the TV offers quick control of connected AIoT devices via the 360° Bluetooth remote control. Xiaomi powers the TV range using the Android TV operating system allowing easy access to your favourite applications such as Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube, as well as thousands of other via the Google Play App store.

The Xiaomi TV A2 55″ home entertainment system will be available throughout Europe that €529 and will be available from official partners of Xiaomi.

“As one of the most popular size variants for our users, Xiaomi TV A2 55” is a smart home hub device that offers streamlined AIoT connectivity, high-end audio and visual specs, and built-in access to content from around the world. With a sleek unibody metal frame supported by a single stand, Xiaomi TV A2 55” offers a limitless, bezel-less design for epic vision. “

“Featuring a premium 4K Ultra HD Display with Dolby Vision®, Xiaomi TV A2 55” offers an immersive and true-to-life viewing experience from the comfort of home. With an ultra-wide 178° field of view, users can enjoy comfortable viewing from whichever angle suits their need. Xiaomi TV A2 55” also offers an immersive audio experience, coming equipped with Dolby Audio™.”

Source : Xiaomi

