ViewSonic projectors designed for Xbox

ViewSonic has this week launched the world’s first protectors specifically designed for Xbox consoles, providing 4K gaming with minimal latency. The Xbox projectors are now available to purchase and take the form of the new X1-4K and short throw X2-4K LED projectors. Created to provide gamers with” buttery-smooth 4K UHD visuals” and capable of projecting visuals up to 100 inches in size.

Features of the new Xbox projectors include True 4K HDR immersive visual experience, Advanced LED technology with 30,000 hours lifespan, 2,900 Lumens for bright and clear images in any environment​, Flexible installation: V lens shift, optical zoom and side projection capabilities, Designed for Xbox for ultimate gaming experience and Theater-level sound by Harman Kardon speakers.

“ViewSonic has been striving to innovate our solutions with a user-centric mindset and provide the utmost audiovisual enjoyment. Besides being the world’s first projector brand to receive low blue light certification by TÜV SÜD for eye protection, we are now also introducing the first “Designed for Xbox” projector solution in the industry,” said Dean Tsai, General Manager of Projector & LED Display Business Unit at ViewSonic. “We’re pleased to partner with Microsoft to bring the best gaming experience to all Xbox gamers with our latest X series LED projectors. We will continue to innovate our projector solutions to elevate the home entertainment experience for all.”

Xbox projectors

“Combining true 4K UHD resolution with HDR/HLG support, theater-level sound by Harman Kardon speakers and flexible installation capabilities, the X1-4K and X2-4K provide a bright choice for home entertainment. What’s more exciting, they are the world’s first projector series that is designed for Xbox that support Xbox-exclusive resolution and refresh rate combinations, providing the ultimate gaming experience.”

“The X1-4K and X2-4K LED projectors offer the best possible experience with Xbox games and are black and green, echoing the design of the Xbox Series X. They also boast Xbox-exclusive resolution and refresh rate combinations, plus the projector’s 4.2ms Ultra-Fast Input and 240Hz refresh rate, ensuring all can enjoy perfectly smooth gameplay.”

Source : ViewSonic





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals