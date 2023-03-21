Anker 568 USB-C 4K docking station $300

The Anker 568 USB-C docking station features 11 individual connections enabling you to display media in high definition, transfer files at high speed, pass-through charge your laptop, and connect to the internet or from one compact desktop hub. Charge your laptop at up to 100W and keep your phone and tablet powered up with 30W max Power Delivery charging while connecting to a single single monitor via DisplayPort to an 8K display, or connect to a maximum of 3 monitors at resolutions of up to 4K@30Hz for more desktop real estate.

USB-C docking station features :

– 11-in-1 Expansion Powered by USB4 Technology: With an upstream bandwidth of 40 Gbps, you can simultaneously display media to a single monitor in 8K and transfer files at up to 10 Gbps. Equipped with a 100W max USB4 upstream port, 2 USB-C ports (10 Gbps, 30W), 4 USB-A ports, an Ethernet port, an HDMI 2.0 port, and 2 DisplayPorts.

– All-in-One Charging: Keep your laptop powered up with 100W max charging via the USB-C upstream port, and charge your other devices at up to 30W via the 2 USB-C ports.

– Triple Media Display: Use the HDMI port and the 2 DisplayPorts to connect 3 monitors to your laptop and display in resolutions of up to 4K.

– Compatibility: Compatible with Windows 10 or later. Not compatible with MacBook.

– What You Get: Anker 568 USB-C Docking Station (11-in-1, USB4), 180W power adapter, 3.28 ft (1 m) USB4 cable, welcome guide, 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service.

