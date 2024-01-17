As the new year unfolds, Xbox & PC Game Pass subscribers are poised to experience an electrifying selection of games that promise to keep them on the edge of their seats. January 2024 is shaping up to be a month where gamers of all stripes will find something to love, thanks to a lineup that spans a wide range of genres and styles. From the tension-filled corridors of psychological thrillers to the high-speed thrills of racing simulators and the vast expanses of open-world adventures, there’s no shortage of digital worlds to explore.

Leading the charge is “Those Who Remain,” a game that plunges players into a shadowy world where every choice matters. This psychological thriller is designed to challenge your nerves and decision-making skills, offering a deep and engaging story that will be available across cloud, console, and PC platforms. It’s a title that’s sure to draw you in with its compelling narrative and eerie atmosphere.

For those who feel the need for speed, “F1 23” is set to arrive on January 18. As the latest entry in the FIA Formula One World Championship series, it brings a high-fidelity racing experience to console and PC gamers. The game aims to deliver a pulse-pounding simulation of the world’s most prestigious motorsport, complete with all the precision and excitement fans have come to expect.

Xbox PC Game Pass January 2024 games

The following day, on January 19, “Palworld” invites players into an expansive open-world adventure that’s sure to intrigue with its unique blend of exploration and creature capture gameplay. This title offers a fresh twist on the genre, promising to provide hours of entertainment as you traverse its vast landscapes.

Adding to the variety, “Go Mecha Ball” introduces an innovative mix of twin-stick shooting and pinball mechanics when it launches on January 25. This game is poised to offer an addictive and engaging experience that will appeal to those looking for something a bit different. And for action aficionados, “Brotato” drops on January 30. This top-down roguelite arena shooter is all about fast-paced gameplay and replayability, ensuring that every session is as thrilling as the last.

RPG fans are not left out, with “Persona 3 Reload” set to make its debut on February 2. This reimagined version of the classic game is highly anticipated and is followed closely by “Anuchard,” an action RPG that incorporates puzzle-solving into its gameplay. Releasing on February 6, “Anuchard” adds a new dimension to the RPG genre, offering a fresh challenge to players.

For Ultimate members, the perks continue with exclusive offerings like the “Naraka: Bladepoint Season 11 Bundle,” which includes special items and skins to enhance your gaming experience. Additionally, the “Turbo Golf Racing Pet Pack” brings a touch of flair to your virtual fairways with a variety of cosmetic items.

Game Pass members should also keep an eye out for the DLC updates. The “Dead By Daylight: Alan Wake” DLC will be available at a special discount starting January 30, providing a new angle to the popular game.

It’s important to note that “Hitman: World of Assassination” will be leaving the Game Pass library on January 31. For those who wish to retain this title, it will be available for purchase at a discounted rate until it departs from the service.

The Xbox & PC Game Pass is kicking off the year with a bang, offering a diverse and engaging lineup that caters to the varied tastes of the gaming community. Whether you’re looking to immerse yourself in a story-driven adventure, compete in high-stakes races, or dive into fantastical realms, January’s offerings are set to deliver. With additional benefits for Ultimate members and a range of new titles to discover, there’s never been a better time to jump into the action. So grab your controller, settle in, and prepare for a month of unforgettable gaming experiences.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals