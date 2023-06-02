New Xbox App on PC features rolled out by Microsoft

Microsoft has this week rolled out a wealth of new features, updates and enhancements to its Xbox App on PC. Jason Beaumont, Partner Director of Xbox Product Management, Player Experiences and Platform has taken to the official Xbox Wire new site to reveal all the latest additions to the Xbox application and how they improve your gaming experience in a wide variety of different ways accessibility to social engagement.

Earlier this month, we shared that PC Game Pass is now available in 40 new countries, the ability to take the expansive Game Pass library everywhere you go with the Asus ROG Ally, and the new PC Game Pass Friend Referral program where you can invite your friends and play together.

Xbox Friend Referral

You can find Friend Referral invitations on the Game Pass Home screen in the Xbox App on PC, just click the “Give PC Game Pass” button to share with up to 5 friends. Now, we’re excited to share the latest Xbox app update to improve your PC gaming experience. Let’s explore the new features and improvements.

Now, you can keep your friends list, chat, and party windows up even while you’re in game! If you have two desktops, simply drag these windows onto the desktop that’s not in a full-screen game and continue to stay updated with your friends, all at-a-glance.

Instead of a dedicated tab, enjoy seeing all your online friends at-a-glance in a streamlined friends list at any time and even pop it out on your desktop to always be ready for multiplayer gaming with your favorite people. Simply click on an active friend to open a chat window and begin chatting with them, all while browsing for your next favorite game.”

Xbox App on PC features

“We’ve updated game cards throughout the app to give you more information and convenience. Now, you can see the game’s title along with contextual metadata like publisher, pricing, HowLongToBeat time, coming to Game Pass date, leaving Game Pass date for those games leaving soon, and more!

Xbox Game Collections

You will see all this information as you browse through games in the app. We have also made it easier for you to filter and sort game collections and your library with new filter options, including accessibility features and game ratings, as well as introducing HowLongToBeat as a new sorting option. This way, you can easily find the games you love and discover new ones that match your preferences. “

“Another important update focuses on unifying your accessibility settings, ultimately elevating your PC gaming experience. The new centralized location allows you to customize your accessibility settings, such as enabling or disabling animations and background images, or customizing the ability to browse for games by accessibility features. We have made it easier for you to manage all these settings, as well as PC gaming-related settings in one place. To learn more, check out this short video.”

Source : Microsoft



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals