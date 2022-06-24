Naraka Bladepoint mythical action battle royale lands on Xbox Game Pass

Naraka Bladepoint is now available to play on Xbox Series X|S via Microsoft Xbox Game Pass subscription service and Raylan Kwan Naraka Bladepoint has taken to the official Xbox new site to reveal more details about what you can expect from the game and a few tips to get you started.

Use the Bloodsport and other game modes to hone your fight skills and Xbox players will find almost unparalleled customization in the game, together with a sophisticated rock-scissor-paper system offers in-depth gameplay, says Kwan. Naraka Bladepoint had previously launched on PC and is now available on the Xbox platform amid a “hail of blades, kick-ass moves and luxuriant ponytails”. Check out the launch trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the fighting style, characters and storyline.

Naraka Bladepoint

“Coming to console for the first time and optimised for Xbox Series X and S, Naraka: Bladepoint is putting itself out there as the best melee-based battle royale there is — so it better have a solid fight game. Naraka employs a classic rock-paper-scissors style system, where charged attacks beat normal attacks, parries beat charged attacks, and normal attacks beat parries.

Practice makes perfect and new players should definitely consider perfecting parries. Successfully executed parries enable you to disarm opponents and launch into relentless counterattacks, leaving your opponent’s health and armour in tatters. “

“Landing a decent charged attack is almost as damaging, especially with heavier weaponry. In Naraka: Bladepoint fights can turn on a single mistake, so concentration on these core fighting disciplines are absolutely key to taking enemies down and ensuring your survival.

Naraka: Bladepoint is also blessed with some very creative game modes, where new players can hone their skills. Bloodsport is one of the most popular and allows players to choose a preferred hero and weapons before the first round begins, they’ll need to stick with that loadout until the Bloodsport finals. Other modes players will want to check out are Omni’s Nightmare, Bloodbath and BOT mode.”

Source : Microsoft

