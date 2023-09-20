ELO Vagabond phone controller supports iOS and Android

If you are searching for a versatile games controller to play games on your mobile devices you might be interested in the ELO Vagabond. A mobile gaming phone controller that is not only compatible with both iOS and Android platforms but also designed to accommodate any phone as long as the screen is smaller than 7.2 inches (180 mm), the Vagabond is guaranteed to accommodate it. This feature sets the Vagabond apart from other controllers in the market, as it stretches larger than any phone currently available.

The ELO Vagabond controller is precision-crafted with a grip that ensures comfort and control, even during the most intense gaming sessions. Its adaptability to any phone size is a testament to its versatility, making it a perfect fit for any gamer, regardless of the device they use. Early bird pledge levels are now available for the futuristic project from roughly $149 or £120 (depending on current exchange rates).

iOS and Android phone controller

“Immerse yourself in an unlimited world of gaming with ELO’s Vagabond controller, your gateway to the expansive realms of Xbox Game Pass, Steam Link, Nvidia Geforce Now, PS Remote Play, and more. Leveraging the power of our cutting-edge Unleashed App, Vagabond ensures you’re not just playing the game – you’re transcending boundaries. Experience uninterrupted, optimized control across platforms and indulge in a gaming journey without frontiers. With Vagabond, your game knows no bounds.”

The Vagabond’s firmware is uniform across both iOS and Android platforms, ensuring a seamless gaming experience regardless of the operating system. This compatibility extends to a wide range of phone models, making the Vagabond one of the most inclusive controllers on the market.

Supported iPhones

For Apple users, the Vagabond supports iPhone models ranging from the iPhone 6 to the latest iPhone 15 Pro & Pro Max, including all generations of the iPhone SE and the iPhone X series. It also accommodates the smaller iPhone 12 and 13 mini models.

“Discover limitless gaming with ELO’s Vagabond controller. Excelling with native-support games, it partners with our Unleashed App to tackle those without, mapping touchscreen controls for all-round compatibility. From Xbox Game Pass to mobile games, Vagabond and Unleashed put you in control of it all. Your game, your rules.”

Android users are equally catered for, with the Vagabond supporting a broad spectrum of models. Samsung Galaxy users, from the S15 to the S23 Ultra & Ultra 5G, can enjoy the Vagabond’s features. The controller also supports the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series, as well as the Note 10 and Note 20 Ultra 5G models.

Assuming that the ELO Vagabond funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2024. To learn more about the ELO Vagabond iOS and Android phone controller project review the promotional video below.

Android phone support

The Vagabond’s compatibility extends beyond Samsung, with support for Google Pixel models from the Pixel 2 to the 7 Pro, 5G, and XL. Other supported Android phones include the LG G7 ThinQ, Sony Xperia Pro-I, Oppo Find X5 Pro, Vivo Pro+, Huawei P30 P0, Honor 50, Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 10 & 11, OnePlus 10 & 11 T, OnePlus Lord N200, Nothing 1, Real Me 7 Pro, and the ASUS ROG Phone.

The ELO Vagabond controller offers whisper-quiet commands and drift-free control, giving gamers the power to dominate their games. It’s not just a controller; it’s a tool for conquest, a companion for those ready to embrace the Vagabond and conquer their world.

The ELO Vagabond controller is a versatile and adaptable mobile gaming accessory that supports a wide range of iOS and Android phones. Its precision-crafted grip and compatibility with any phone size make it a must-have for any serious mobile gamer. With the Vagabond, the power to dominate your games is literally in your hands.

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical data sheet for the iOS and Android phone controller , jump over to the official ELO Vagabond crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals