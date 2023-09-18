iPhone 15 Pro Max demand higher than iPhone 14 Pro Max

The new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will go on sale this Friday the 22nd of September, along with the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. According to a recent report, demand for the Pro Max model is higher than demand for the 14 Pro Max.

The news comes from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has revealed that Apple has seen strong demand for the new iPhone 14 Pro Max, higher than that of last year’s iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apparently, demand for the iPhone 15 Pro is not as high as the iPhone 14 Pro last year, more details are below.

Demand for the iPhone 15 Pro Max is robust, as previously expected, outpacing last year’s iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Demand for the two standard iPhone 15 models is roughly on par with last year.

Wait times for the iPhone 15 Pro Max are significantly longer than for other models, but this is more than just due to high demand. Current iPhone 15 Pro Max shipments are lower due to a later mass production schedule, and its current production challenges are more pronounced than other models. – Ming-Chi Kuo

The Pro Max is the top model in Apple’s lineup and also the most expensive, pricing for this handset starts at $1,199 and goes up to $1,599 for the 1TB model, this handset is probably the model that Apple will make the most profit on.

Apple is now showing shipping times of 6 to 7 weeks for online orders, but it looks like they still have some available to pick up on launch day which is this Friday the 22nd of September.

Source Ming-Chi Kuo



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals